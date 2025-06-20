Health Minister reviews Rangla Punjab scheme progress, visits rehab centre in Hoshiarpur

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday said that Hoshiarpur district is performing the best in the state under the ‘War against Drugs’ campaign.

Advertisement

He was addressing journalists after reviewing the progress of the Rangla Punjab Development Scheme, dengue and chikungunya prevention measures, and the anti-drug initiative at a meeting held at the District Administrative Complex.

Earlier in the day, Dr Balbir Singh visited the rehabilitation centre in Hoshiarpur, where the number of beds has been tripled. Speaking to the media, he stated that patients at the centre are being connected with yoga, sports, and employment-oriented training programmes in addition to medical treatment. Trained counsellors are engaged to support the patients’ recovery. The Minister interacted with patients and motivated them to overcome addiction and embrace a new life.

Advertisement

Regarding the Rangla Punjab Scheme, he said that development project lists have been submitted by MLA Tanda Urmur and MLA Dasuya. Work in these areas will begin soon, focusing on rural infrastructure and employment generation.

The Minister also noted a significant decline in dengue and chikungunya cases over the past two years.To support awareness, 1,200 ASHA workers and 1,100 nursing students have been trained to educate households about mosquito-borne diseases. Their participation will be further encouraged and recognised with awards. Students who identify mosquito larvae in schools will also be rewarded.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain informed the Minister that around 3,000 patients have been successfully treated at the rehabilitation centre so far.