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Home / Jalandhar / Health most valuable human asset: Expert

Health most valuable human asset: Expert

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:18 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Marking World Health Day, Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjeev Bhagat emphasised that health remains the most valuable asset of human life and called for collective action guided by science to address emerging health challenges.

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He stated that World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to draw global attention towards pressing health concerns affecting humanity. The day also commemorates the establishment of the World Health Organization in 1948, which has since played a pivotal role in promoting global health awareness.

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Highlighting this year’s theme, “Together for Health: Stand with Science,” Dr Bhagat described it as a reflection of the urgent need of the present times. He said that in an era marked by serious diseases and health crises, only scientific evidence combined with collective unity can safeguard humanity.

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“World Health Day offers an opportunity for society to introspect and prioritise health as its greatest wealth. The theme is not merely a slogan but a way of life. By adopting a scientific temper and strengthening mutual cooperation, we can build a society that is not only disease-free but also mentally and socially prosperous,” he said.

Dr Bhagat further expressed concern over the growing environmental challenges in the modern, mechanised age. He pointed out that neglect of natural resources has led to serious issues such as global warming. Rampant deforestation, he added, has resulted in severe air and water pollution, adversely impacting public health.

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