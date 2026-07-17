Health officers step up stir, wear black badges across Punjab

A day after staging protests outside Civil Surgeon offices across Punjab, Community Health Officers (CHOs) on Friday intensified their agitation by wearing black badges at work, accusing the government of delaying notifications on their accepted financial and service-related demands.

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Dr Sunil Targotra, president of the Community Health Officers Association, Punjab, said the association had earlier this month called off its two-week protest after the National Health Mission (NHM) authorities and state government representatives assured them that their demands would be addressed within 15 days.

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But even after several rounds of meetings with senior Health Department officials and ministers, the promised notifications have not been issued, prompting the CHOs to resume their protest again," he said.

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The CHOs will continue providing outpatient (OPD) and tuberculosis (TB) related services to ensure patients are not inconvenienced. However, they have suspended their other activities as part of the agitation.

The CHOs are frontline healthcare professionals posted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and play a prominent role in delivering primary healthcare, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. They conduct OPDs, screen patients for diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer, monitor maternal and child health, support immunisation programmes, coordinate with ASHA workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), implement national health schemes and refer critically ill patients to higher medical facilities.

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The association is demanding the creation of a regular Group B cadre for the CHOs, plugging the Rs 5,000 monthly salary gap with counterparts in other states along with payment of arrears, restoration of the loyalty bonus discontinued in 2018, merger of salary and incentives and withdrawal or revision of the recently introduced performance based incentive policy. It also said the CHOs continue to work on contractual appointments despite performing responsibilities similar to those of regular government employees.

Dr Ravinder Singh, CHO leader, said the government must move beyond verbal assurances and issue written notifications on the accepted demands. He warned that if the notifications are not issued soon, thousands of CHOs and other employees from across Punjab would join a state-level protest near the Chief Minister's residence in Sangrur on July 22, adding that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to act.