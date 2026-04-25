Health officials urge public to stay alert against mosquito-borne diseases

On the occasion of World Malaria Day, Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjeev Bhagat said that any case of fever should be treated as a possible symptom of malaria and urged people to remain vigilant. He advised the public to seek timely medical attention and not ignore early signs of the disease.

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Dr Bhagat stated that malaria spreads through the bite of an infected female Anopheles mosquito and emphasised that increasing public awareness is crucial for the effective control and eventual eradication of the disease.

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Dr Bhagat said World Malaria Day is observed globally every year on April 25 to spread awareness about prevention and control of malaria. During the programme, Epidemiologist Dr Nandita Khullar said malaria is a serious fever caused by a parasite known as Plasmodium, which is transmitted through mosquito bites. She said mosquito breeding increases during the summer and rainy seasons, making preventive measures crucial.

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She appealed to residents not to allow water to stagnate in and around their homes and to avoid accumulation of garbage. She said even a spoonful of water is enough for mosquito larvae to breed. People were advised not to keep old tyres, empty utensils, scrap material or other waste on rooftops or open spaces, as rainwater often collects in them and creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Officials said that although mosquitoes are small insects, they pose a major health threat by spreading diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya. Explaining the symptoms of malaria, they said high fever accompanied by chills, headache, vomiting, body pain and shivering should not be ignored and immediate medical consultation should be sought.

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Dr Khullar said health department teams regularly conduct awareness campaigns to educate people about protection from vector-borne diseases. She added that “Dry Day” is observed every Friday to check mosquito breeding, while Gambusia fish are released in ponds and stagnant water bodies to control larvae.

A malaria awareness poster was also released during the event. Among those present were Deputy Mass Media Officer Sharandeep Singh, Sukhdayal Singh, AMO Balkar Singh, SI Gurbir Singh, Baljit Singh and Surinderpal Singh. No case was registered in this matter as it was an awareness programme.