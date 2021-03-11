Health officials visit Aam Aadmi Clinics in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, August 21
District Civil Surgeon Dr Ramesh Sharma and Medical Superintendent Dr Rajiv Sharma visited the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Kabir Vihar today.
District Family Welfare Officer Dr Raman Gupta also visited the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Alawalpur. The trio reviewed the health services being provided at the clinics.
At the Kabir Vihar clinic, the Civil Surgeon reviewed the health services and spoke to visitors. The Civil Surgeon informed that the six Aam Aadmi Clinics in Jalandhar had received 1,393 patients in a week and 26 lab tests had been conducted.
He said 224 OPD patients had been received and 13 lab tests had been conducted at the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Rajan Colony; 324 OPD patients had been received and nine lab tests had been conducted at the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Kabir Vihar; 281 OPD patients had been received and three lab tests had been conducted at the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Alawalpur.
