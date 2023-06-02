Health programme brings succour to nine-month-old

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 1

The Child Health Programme, a part of the National Health Mission, has helped provide a new lease of life to nine-month-old Divyanshu Bangar of Phagwara after a successful heart surgery at the PGI, Chandigarh.

Under the programme, the Health Department conducts screening of children till 18 years of age and refers them for further treatment, especially in case of school children in need.

Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Captain Karnail Singh said there was free treatment facility under the scheme which has proved to be helpful for families that cannot afford treatment for their children due to financial crisis.