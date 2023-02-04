Health staff pedal to raise awareness about cancer

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 3

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, an awareness cycle rally was organised by the Health Department in collaboration with Fit Bikers Club-Hoshiarpur today, in which around 50 cyclists from other organisations, including members of the club, health staff participated.

The cycle rally was flagged off by Civil Surgeon Dr Preet Mahinder Singh from the Civil Hospital. The rally passed through the Prabhat Chowk, the Government College Chowk, the Session Chowk, the Railway road, the Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Kamalpur Chowk and concluded at the Civil Surgeon’s Office.

Civil Surgeon Dr Preet expressed stressed that many non-communicable diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer are occurring due to the current lifestyle and a lack of physical activity in one’s daily life.