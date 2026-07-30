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Home / Jalandhar / Healthcare boost: Two Aam Aadmi Clinics open in Kapurthala, district count rises to 29

Healthcare boost: Two Aam Aadmi Clinics open in Kapurthala, district count rises to 29

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:33 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Health Department officials, staff members and others during the inauguration of Aam Aadmi Clinics.
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Two new Aam Aadmi Clinics were formally inaugurated on Wednesday at Central Jail Kapurthala and Peer Chaudhary Road, Kapurthala. The clinics were inaugurated by Aam Aadmi Party Kapurthala constituency in-charge Karamvir Singh Chandi.

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The inauguration ceremony was attended by Rajeev Prashar, Health Department officials, doctors, staff members and a large number of local residents.

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Addressing the gathering, Chandi said the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is committed to ensuring that every citizen has access to free, quality healthcare close to home. He said the initiative aims to strengthen primary healthcare by providing medical consultations, essential medicines and diagnostic services within local communities.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Rajeev Prashar said that, under the guidance of Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh, Aam Aadmi Clinics provide treatment for common ailments, free medicines, a wide range of laboratory investigations and referral services to higher healthcare institutions whenever required.

He informed that with the inauguration of these two facilities, the total number of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Kapurthala district has increased to 29. The clinics provide 112 types of medicines free of cost and 42 laboratory tests without charge. He also stated that pregnant women visiting the clinics can avail themselves of free ultrasound services through empanelled scanning centres.

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Speaking on the occasion, Shyamal Jyoti said the newly established clinic inside Central Jail Kapurthala would ensure timely access to quality healthcare, medicines and medical consultation for inmates within the prison premises, leading to more effective healthcare management and prompt treatment whenever needed.

Among those present were DFPO Dr Ravjit Singh, DIO Dr Randeep Singh, SMO Dr Parminder Kaur, SMO Dr Prem Kumar, SP Jail Bhupinder Singh, Deputy Mayor Shameer Sharma, Karan Mahajan, Chairman Amarjit Singh Mallhi, Vikas Momi, Deputy Mass Media Officer Sharandeep Singh, Sukhdayal Singh, Superintendent Ram Avtar, M&EO Ram Singh, besides other officials and dignitaries.

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