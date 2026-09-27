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Home / Jalandhar / Healthcare services may be hit as NHM employees plan protests across Punjab

Healthcare services may be hit as NHM employees plan protests across Punjab

The employees are seeking implementation of the principle of “equal pay for equal work”, a reasonable hike in salaries, and the resolution of pay-related issues

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Rishika Kriti
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:19 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Essential healthcare services across Punjab may be affected on September 28 and October 1 as contractual employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) have announced a phased agitation to press for their long-pending demands.

The employees are seeking implementation of the principle of “equal pay for equal work”, a reasonable hike in salaries, and the resolution of pay-related issues affecting staff who have been serving in various NHM cadres for several years.

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They are also demanding the implementation of decisions and assurances made during previous meetings, besides the clearance of files pending with the government and the Health Department.

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The protests, announced by the NHM Employees Union Punjab, will begin with district-level demonstrations outside Civil Surgeon offices across the state on September 28. This will be followed by protests outside MLAs’ offices on October 1 and a state-level mega rally in Dhuri on October 9.

The proposed agitation could have a significant impact on public healthcare services, as NHM employees are deployed across district and sub-divisional hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Ayushman Arogya Kendras. The workforce includes medical officers, community health officers, assistant medical officers, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), staff nurses, district and block programme management unit staff, and laboratory technicians.

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Their participation in the agitation could disrupt services at these facilities, causing inconvenience to patients seeking routine healthcare.

The union said the protests were announced following repeated postponements of its meeting with the Cabinet subcommittee constituted to discuss its demands. Although the meeting is now scheduled for October 6, employees have warned of launching an indefinite strike if their concerns remain unaddressed.

Dr Sunil Targotra, a senior NHM union leader, said, “We had a meeting scheduled with the Cabinet subcommittee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Harpal Cheema. The meeting was initially fixed for September 10 but was subsequently postponed to September 23 and 24 before being rescheduled for October 6.”

“The repeated postponement of these meetings reflects the government’s lack of seriousness in addressing our demands. If our concerns are not resolved at the October 6 meeting, we will hold a protest in Sangrur. If the government still fails to address our demands, we will be left with no option but to launch an indefinite strike,” Targotra added.

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