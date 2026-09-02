Healthy eating, active living in focus during national Nutrition Week in Kapurthala

To mark National Nutrition Week, the Health Department, Kapurthala, has launched a comprehensive public awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits, balanced nutrition and an active lifestyle among residents of the district.

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Speaking on the occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr Rajiv Parashar said proper nutrition is essential for maintaining physical health, mental well-being, immunity and overall quality of life. He stressed that a balanced diet combined with healthy lifestyle choices could significantly reduce the risk of several non-communicable diseases.

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Dr Parashar said sedentary lifestyles, inadequate physical activity and excessive consumption of junk and processed foods were increasingly contributing to nutritional deficiencies and lifestyle-related ailments such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension. He emphasised that people across all age groups should ensure adequate intake of essential nutrients, including proteins, carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, through a balanced daily diet.

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He advised people to adopt a balanced plate by including seasonal fruits, green leafy vegetables, pulses, legumes, milk and milk products in their daily meals. He also encouraged the consumption of nutritious traditional millets such as ‘bajra’, ‘jowa’r and ‘ragi’ as part of a healthy diet.

Highlighting the importance of maternal and child nutrition, Dr Parashar said special attention should be paid to the dietary needs of pregnant women, lactating mothers and growing children to help prevent anaemia, malnutrition and other nutrition-related health problems.

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He further advised people to minimise the consumption of deep-fried foods, fast food, sugary and carbonated beverages and other products high in salt, added sugar and unhealthy fats. Adequate water intake and at least 30 minutes of daily physical activity, including brisk walking, exercise or yoga, should also be incorporated into the daily routine, he said.

Concluding his message, Dr Parashar appealed to residents to give preference to fresh, nutritious and hygienically prepared home-cooked meals over ready-to-eat and highly processed food products. He also stressed the need to inculcate healthy eating habits among children from an early age, saying that healthy eating today is an investment in a healthier generation tomorrow.