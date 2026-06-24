Healthy wheat for healthier Punjab: Agri varisty leads awareness drive on trait-specific varieties

The trait-specific wheat varieties PBW RS-1, PBW Zn-1, PBW Chapati-1 and PBW Biscuit-1, developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, were showcased during a special awareness-cum-interaction programme organised by PAU-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kapurthala.

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The objective was to create awareness among both producers and consumers about the nutritional, health and processing benefits of specialty wheat varieties. The programme was formally inaugurated by renowned environmentalist and Rajya Sabha Member Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who appreciated the efforts of PAU and KVK Kapurthala in promoting innovative wheat varieties that cater to the evolving nutritional and health needs of society. He emphasised the importance of consuming nutritious foods and encouraged farmers and consumers to adopt scientifically developed crop varieties that contribute to better health and well-being.

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Held at the KVK campus, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from progressive farmers, homemakers, entrepreneurs, members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), teachers and other stakeholders from across the district.

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Dr Bindu, Professor (Agricultural Engineering), highlighted the unique characteristics and benefits of four trait-specific wheat varieties developed by PAU. During the programme, participants were informed about the production, processing and consumption benefits of these specialty wheat varieties. Avneet Kaur, Associate Professor (Home Science), discussed the growing demand for functional foods and highlighted the opportunities available for farmers, entrepreneurs and SHGs in value addition and niche marketing of specialty wheat products.

An exhibition showcasing trait-specific wheat grains and customised atta samples was also organised, enabling participants to learn about the distinguishing features and end-use qualities of each variety. Dr. Harinder Singh, in-charge, KVK Kapurthala, informed the gathering that KVK had taken the initiative of cultivating these trait-specific wheat varieties on its farm and processing the produce into customised atta according to their specific end-use characteristics. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that trait-specific wheat varieties can play a significant role in improving nutritional security, creating new market opportunities and enhancing consumer awareness regarding healthy food choices. He further assured the participants that quality seed of these varieties would be made available through KVK in the coming season to facilitate their wider adoption among farmers.

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KVK officials said these wheat varieties not only offer good yields but also have significant nutritional benefits. “With increasing health awareness, consumers are seeking nutrient-rich food options. From that perspective, it is important that these varieties are widely adopted by farmers,” an official said. Regarding the PBW Biscuit-1 variety, officials added that efforts are underway to create market linkages as well. “We are in touch with bakeries to promote the use of PBW Biscuit-1, which will encourage its cultivation and provide farmers with better marketing opportunities,” they said.