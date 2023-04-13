Hearing in1986 Nakodar police firing case today

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, April 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear the petition for registering a criminal case under Section 302/307/34 of the IPC against the DM/SSP/SP (Operations) of Jalandhar in connection with the Nakodar police firing. It is listed before a bench of Justice Namit Kumar.

A criminal petition was filed by Baldev Singh of Littran village, Jalandhar, (presently with dual citizenship of India and Canada) in 2019 seeking the setting up of an SIT (special investigation team), preferably of CBI, for an investigation into the killing of four young persons, including Ravinder Singh (son of the petitioner), after registering an FIR under Sections 302/307/34 of the IPC against then Jalandhar District Magistrate ( DM) Darbara Singh Guru, then Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Mohd Izhar Alam, and then Superintendent of police (Operations) Ashwani Kumar Sharma.

The petitioner had submitted in the court that the then state government had appointed Justice Gurnam Singh Inquiry Commission for inquiring into the matter and submitting its findings. He submitted his report on 31.10.1986, but the government kept sitting on this report. Eventually, the inquiry report was placed on the table of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in January 2001 in a clandestine manner, and the petitioner did not even come to know of it. The petitioner got a copy of the inquiry report, through efforts of Kanwar Sandhu and HS Phoolka, then MLAs, who had raised questions in Punjab Vidhan Sabha on 13.2.2019 and were informed by the Chief Minister that the inquiry report stood laid on the table of the House in January 2001.

The petitioner also submitted in the court to constitute a high-level independent Special Investigation Team (SIT), for investigating the disappearance of Part II of the inquiry report of Justice Gurnam Singh Commission of Inquiry.