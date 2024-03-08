Hearing, speech impairment no deterrent to this woman

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, March 7

A woman, who lost her husband and is hearing and speech impaired, is doing everything to secure her daughter’s future.

Anita (45), who lost her husband years ago, has been working as a domestic help so that she could help her daughter fulfil her dreams.

Sangeeta with her daughter Tamanna

Her daughter Rekha, who studies in Class IX at Government Primary School, Jandiala (Girls), and is also speech and hearing impaired, has been excelling in sports. During the recently held school games, Rekha won a gold medal in the 100m race. Rakesh Kumar, an Inclusive Education Assistant Teacher (IEAT) who has been associated with Rekha and her family for the past 10 years, said the girl was very active.

“She has two brothers and one of them is working as a security guard,” he said.

Extending helping hand to run family

Sangeeta, another woman, works as a domestic help and a cook to support her family. Her husband in a daily wager and her daughter Tamanna is a student and a budding badminton player from GPS, Rurka Kalan. “We came here around 15 years ago from Saharanpur. Since then, I have been financially helping my family. I want my daughter to join the police force,” said Sangeeta. Tamanna recently represented the district in the state-level school games and played badminton. She stood first in the district-level games.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.