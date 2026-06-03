Heart attack on court: Jalandhar doctor’s quick response saves industrialist

Timely assistance by city-based cardiologist Dr Nitish Garg helped save the life of a middle-aged industrialist, who suffered a heart attack while playing badminton last evening at Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium here.

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Industrialist Deepak Pujara, who is a regular evening session player of the game for the past five years, was playing in the court around 9 pm on Monday when all of a sudden he suffered a cardiac arrest. As Pujara collapsed, Dr Garg, who was also playing badminton at the stadium in the next court, saw this and immediately came to his rescue.

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Without wasting any time, he gave him a emergency cardiac pill from the stadium's first-aid kit and started administering CPR. In the meantime, he also called in his staff in the ambulance. As the patient’s condition continued to deteriorate, Dr Garg persisted in his efforts to revive him by providing mouth-to-mouth breathing. He was also given shock therapy.

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Owing to timely treatment, Pujara’s heartbeat returned to normal. He was then immediately taken to Cardinova Hospital, where he underwent cardiac surgery.

Following the incident, players, members and the badminton association associated with the stadium expressed their gratitude to Dr Garg and praised his promptness and humanitarian spirit.