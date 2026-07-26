‘Heart & machine’ conclave explores future of education In Jalandhar

An education conclave on the theme “Heart, Mind & Machine” was organised at the Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Loharan campus. The conclave brought together more than 100 CBSE school principals, educators, thinkers and professionals from across the region to deliberate on integrating human values with intelligent innovation to shape the future of education.

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Dr Palak Gupta Bowry, CSR Director, Innocent Hearts Group, welcomed the dignitaries. The event was attended by Sanjay Kumar Bisht, Regional Officer, CBSE Ludhiana, as the chief guest, along with Sandeep Rajpal, Principal Private Secretary. The inaugural ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest and members of the advisory panel, including Deepa Dogra (Director, Cambridge International School, Jalandhar), Dr Vandana Shahi (Principal, BCM School, Ludhiana), Dr Harmeet Baddaich (city coordinator, Ludhiana), Dr Vinodita Sankhyan (Principal, Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar), Parmjeet Kaur Dhillon (Director, Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara), and Yogesh Gambhir (Principal, DAV Police Public School, Jalandhar).

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The inauguration was followed by a vibrant cultural presentation based on the theme “Viksit Bharat 2047”, portraying the vision of a progressive and prosperous India. Addressing the gathering, the chief guest encouraged educators to uphold the highest standards of teaching and learning. The conclave featured a series of insightful keynote sessions by eminent educationists and experts.

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Dr Deepa Dogra spoke on how humans and machines can work together to create a more intelligent and effective learning ecosystem. Dr Vandana Shahi delivered an inspiring session titled “Enhancing Learning Without Replacing Humanity”, emphasising the importance of preserving human values while embracing technological advancement. Dr Arun John Masih, Principal and Managing Director of Baptist School, Chandigarh, shared his perspectives on inclusive education and technology, highlighting its role in making education accessible to all. Sandeep Kamra, vice-president (operations), EduCare Limited, addressed the audience on “Connected Parent-School Partnership”, stressing the importance of collaborative engagement between schools and parents.

Meenu Kumar, author of several books on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, delivered an engaging session titled “A Cognitive Mind and an Empathetic Heart”, explaining the need to balance technological intelligence with emotional sensitivity.

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The conclave also featured an enriching panel discussion on “Mastering Digital Pedagogy for Impactful Learning”, moderated by Dr Vinodita Sankhyan. The panel included Ashish Sahni (secretary, Sahodaya, and Principal, Bal Bharati School, Ludhiana), Dr Sonia Mago (Principal, Swami Sant Dass School, Jalandhar), Rajni Kalra (Principal, DCM Presidency School), and Abha Arora (author and early childhood educator).

Another thought-provoking panel discussion on “Digital Divide versus the Inclusion Bridge” was moderated by Parmjeet Kaur Dhillon. The panellists included Aarti Dada (Principal, Cambridge International School, Kapurthala), Sandhya Diwan (Principal, Cambridge School, Nakodar), Dr Anju Mehta (Principal, Swami Sant Dass School, Phagwara), Dr Raman Dua (vice-president, Sahodaya, and Principal, Majha Public School, Amritsar), and Dr Santosh Kumar Gautam (Principal, Dayanand Model School, Jalandhar).

Dr Anup Bowry, Chairman of the Innocent Hearts Group, and Dr Palak Gupta Bowry presented mementoes to Sanjay Kumar Bisht and Sandeep Rajpal. The event concluded with a group photograph, a networking lunch, a felicitation ceremony, a vote of thanks and high tea.