Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 2

A heated argument over Rs 20 ride turned into a violent confrontation, resulting in serious injuries to two persons at Lamba Pind late last night.

The conflict took place when two auto-rickshaw drivers started arguing over ferrying a passenger to his destination for Rs 20. Both drivers approached the passenger at the same time and were arguing over who would take him to his destination. The argument later turned violent.

Eyewitnesses said the confrontation began with a verbal exchange of words. It soon escalated into a full-blown physical brawl. The situation took a ugly turn when one of the drivers, in a fit of rage, climbed onto a nearby rooftop and began hurling bricks at another driver. It led to injuries to two bystanders who were passing by at the time.

The incident, which lasted for around one and a half hours, led to panic among nearby shopkeepers. In fear, some shopkeepers even shut their establishments.

After getting information, cops from the Division No. 8 and Rama Mandi police stations reached the spot and managed to disperse both parties. The Rama Mandi police have recorded the statement of both drivers. Further investigations were on into the case.