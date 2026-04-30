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Home / Jalandhar / Heatstroke units set up early at Civil Hospital amid soaring temperatures

Heatstroke units set up early at Civil Hospital amid soaring temperatures

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:39 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Health Department workers set up heatstroke unit at Trauma Centre in Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. Sarabjit Singh
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With temperatures hovering between 39°C and 41°C over the past few days, the district health department in Jalandhar has activated its summer heat preparedness measures, setting up dedicated heatstroke units nearly six weeks ahead of their usual schedule.

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According to health officials, a dedicated six-bed heat stroke unit has now been made functional on the ground floor of the Trauma Centre at Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. Additionally, four bed units have also been set up at Sub divisional hospitals in Nakodar and Phillaur, extending the coverage across the district.

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Officials said that the units are typically activated in June, but this year’s early and intense heatwave prompted them to act sooner. The move follows directions from Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, who called for early operationalisation of heat action measures across the state. The heatstroke units will deal with patients suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion, dehydration and other complications caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

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Medical Superintendent Dr Namita Ghai said, “The heat stroke ward has been operational for the past three days. We initiated preparations in April itself in view of the ongoing intense heatwave. At present, repair work of the air conditioners installed in the ward is underway and we are ensuring that they are fully functional at the earliest. Apart from this, all necessary arrangements including essential medicines, equipment and staffing have been put in place. Currently, there are eight nursing staff for the trauma centre and we planning to rope in two more to manage the situation.”

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg said,” Each unit has been stocked with essential heatstroke treatment supplies including ice packs, IV fluids, ORS packets and cold sponging facilities. At the Civil Hospital, two nursing staff along with grade IV staff have been deployed at the Trauma Centre. A medical officer covers the morning shift, while support staff handle referrals during other hours.”

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Dr Garg further said that no heatstroke cases have been reported so far, but we have made early arrangements to ensure the system is ready to respond swiftly if conditions worsen in the coming weeks.”

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