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Home / Jalandhar / Heatwave grips Jalandhar as mercury stays above 40°C

Heatwave grips Jalandhar as mercury stays above 40°C

Daily life slows, health issues rise amid power cuts

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:56 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Girls cover themselves up to beat the summer heat in Jalandhar. Photo Sarabjit Singh
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As Jalandhar sizzles under an intense heatwave with the mercury consistently crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark over the past few days, daily life in the city has slowed considerably, pushing residents to stay indoors.

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From late morning to early evening, major roads and residential lanes appear unusually quiet as people reschedule routines to cope with the prolonged spell of extreme heat. Residents said stepping out even briefly feels unbearable, with the heat causing dizziness and exhaustion.

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Relief stalls see demand, but vendors struggle

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Amid the harsh conditions, makeshift stalls selling sugarcane juice, lemonade and other cool drinks have sprung up across the city, witnessing a surge in demand. However, even as business picks up, vendors say the extreme heat is taking a toll on their working hours.

Gurjit Singh, a sugarcane juice seller near Doaba Chowk, said, “There is demand throughout the day, but standing in this heat is exhausting. By afternoon, it becomes difficult to continue without breaks. People are buying more drinks, but we also get tired quickly. The heat drains energy.”

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Nitish, a vegetable seller near Preet Nagar, said, “Earlier, I worked from morning till late evening, but now most sales happen after sunset as people avoid stepping out during the day.”

Students skip classes, report health issues

The heatwave has also taken its toll on academic routines as well. Students say it is becoming difficult to attend classes regularly.

Nancy, a postgraduate student at KMV College, said, “I am avoiding stepping out between 11 am and 3 pm. The heat affects concentration and causes fatigue. I had fever and dizziness earlier this month. My friends have also stopped coming regularly due to scorching heat”

Rise in heat-related illnesses

Doctors are reporting a steady increase in heat-related ailments. Dr Anshuman Verma, a renowned paediatrician in Jalandhar, said, “We are seeing a spike in cases of heat exhaustion and environmental hypothermia in newborns. Earlier, such cases were rare, but now we are getting two or three cases daily.”

He also noted an increase in jaundice and diarrhoea cases. “High temperatures accelerate food spoilage, especially at roadside stalls where storage is often inadequate. The number of such cases has doubled and on some days even tripled,” he added.

Power cuts worsen discomfort

Frequent power cuts are compounding the problem, particularly during evening hours. On Saturday, several areas again faced outages lasting nearly two hours from 8:45 pm to 10:30 pm.

Swati, a resident of Aman Nagar, said, “Power cuts during dinner time have become frequent. After a long, exhausting day, it is very difficult to manage without fans or coolers. Even nights offer little relief.”

With temperatures expected to remain above normal in the coming days, residents continue to adjust their routines while concerns over health and daily livelihoods persist.

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