Heavy rainfall lashed Jalandhar, submerging roads and causing widespread disruption. Several key areas, including upscale localities like Model Town and Jawahar Nagar, were heavily waterlogged, resembling lakes rather than roads.

Commuters faced significant challenges as they attempted to navigate the water, with many vehicles stalling mid-route due to engine failure or flooded streets.

The situation was particularly dire at the Damoria underpass, which was completely inundated, making it impassable for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Main Ladowali Road, a crucial route housing major media offices and the district administration headquarters, was also submerged, severely affecting traffic flow and daily operations in the area.

Residents expressed frustration over the city’s inadequate drainage infrastructure, which failed to cope with the volume of rainfall. Despite weather forecasts and past experiences, no significant preventive measures appeared to have been taken by local authorities, drawing criticism from the public.