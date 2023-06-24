 Held in bribery case, man, son have long trail of drug crime : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 23

Three days after an FIR against two Kapurthala policemen, a middleman and a father-son drug smuggler duo in a drugs bribery case, the SHO wanted in the case continues to remain absconding. The Kapurthala police have now said it would reopen the NDPS Act case (registered at Sultanpur Lodhi on February 11, 2022) against drug smuggler Gujral Singh - for whose release in the case, the bribery deal was struck.

Face cases under ndps, excise acts

  • In 1994, Joginder Singh was booked under the Excise Act at Subhanpur police station. He faces 21 cases, including eight under NDPS Act, seven under Excise Act and two under Arms Act
  • As many as 14 cases are registered at Subhanpur and the rest at Kapurthala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga, etc. The charges against him range from smuggling of liqour, herion, poppy husk to possession of illegal arms
  • Gujral Singh had been in the drug business for eight years, with cases registered against him in 2016, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. He faces five cases under the NDPS Act following the seizures of heroin (and Rs 68,500 drug money) at Subhanpur, Kotwali, Sultanpur Lodhi (Kapurthala) and Ajitwal (Moga) police stations

The crime history of Gujral Singh and his father Joginder Singh reveals a trail of alarming drug smuggling activity and the shocking impunity with which they continued to operate despite a trail of crimes. Gujral has six NDPS and other cases against him at Moga, Kapurthala and Jalandhar between 2017 and 2023. His father Joginder Singh has a whopping 21 cases against him between 1994 and 2023.

The bribery case came into the limelight during a probe into another NDPS case against Gujral in June only (in which his father was also questioned). On June 12, the Jalandhar rural police nabbed Gujral with 6-kg heroin, which was the largest haul of the drug recovered in the district this year so far. In his bid to escape, Gujral broke a barricade, barely missed running over a cop and only to soon plunge down a bridge with his bag. Seriously injured, he was arrested and hospitalised. It was investigation into this case by the Jalandhar rural police which laid bare the bribery charges.

The father-son duo told the rural police that on March 12, Gujral had been arrested by Badhshahpur police in Kapurthala in a February 2022 case at Sultanpur Lodhi. However, Gujral’s wife Jagjit Kaur Medi Grewal struck a deal of Rs 21 lakh with station in-charge Paramjit Singh and Kotwali SHO Harjit Singh to free her husband. As per the FIR, Rs 1 lakh was paid by the wife on March 12 and Rs 20 lakh the next day by Joginder Singh and middle man Onkar Singh at Badhshapur police station to the Kotwali SHO and the station incharge. After this, Gujral was freed.

Kapurthala SP (Investigation) Ramninder Singh, the nodal officer for the bribery case, said, “The February 2022 NDPS Act case against Gujral, in which he was declared PO and was wanted, will be probed again. The duo had many cases against them and Gujral was out on bail when he was arrested in June. Proceedings of four of his previous cases are on in court. Police teams are also on the lookout for the absconding SHO.

