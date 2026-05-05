Help pours in for athlete Maya

A moving story of resilience and determination recently published in The Tribune has drawn widespread support, with Maya’s journey from poverty to competitive athletics striking a chord with readers. The report highlighted that she wore professional spike shoes at the U-20 Federation Cup — an emotional milestone made possible by her mother, who sold her jewellery to afford the essential gear.

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Following the publication of her story, support began pouring in. Among those moved was Col Satnam Singh, who reached out with the intention of helping the young athlete pursue her dreams.

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In another significant gesture, members of the sports industry stepped forward to assist Maya. Ravinder Dhir, a senior industrialist associated with the Khel Udyog Sangh, announced that the organisation would provide her with financial aid of ₹20,000 along with a track suit as he was moved by the news reports published on her.

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Hailing from Sitto Gunno village in Abohar, Maya comes from a family of farm labourers. Growing up in extreme financial hardship along with six sisters and a brother, education and sports once seemed out of reach. The family lived in a single room provided at the fields where her father worked and none of her siblings attended school.

“I only started going to school when I was 10, after my father managed to build a small house for us,” Maya had shared, reflecting on her early struggles.

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“We were deeply moved after reading about her mother’s sacrifices. It is important for us to support such determined athletes,” Ravinder Dhir said.