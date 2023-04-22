Help residents take maximum benefit of legal schemes: Judge

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 21

The District and Sessions Judge, Dilbagh Singh Johal, held a meeting with the members of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and instructed them to run the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) related schemes smoothly. He reviewed the free legal services being provided by the DLSA, and said the residents of the district should take the maximum benefit of it. The Judge also visited the Central Jail and inspected the barracks and kitchen, apart from interacting with the inmates to know about the problems being faced by them.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner to instruct the concerned authorities that the dependent certificates of the dependents of a person killed in a road accident should be issued immediately. The Judge instructed the police to send the FIRs of the cases registered under the POCSO Act to the authority so that the victims could be compensated.

The Judge told the DC to form revenue Benches in the National Lok Adalat, slated to be next held on May 13. He also instructed the concerned officials to give maximum publicity to the Lok Adalat.

The secretary of DLSA, Aprajita Joshi, said from January to March, besides holding 166 seminars, the DLSA provided legal aid to 287 persons. Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal were also present.