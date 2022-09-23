Help starts pouring in for budding runner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 22

After Jalandhar Tribune highlighted the achivement and plight of a 10-year-old girl Rachna Kumari who had won a gold medal in Tehsil level primary games, help has started pouring in for the girl.

The head teacher of her school, Buta Ram, confirmed that the YRF club gave a T-shirt to Kumari and an NGO had also come forward to help the young girl. “After the news broke out, I received several phone calls. People enquired about the requirements of the girl, so, I ask one of them to get a trunk where her parents could put their valuables,” he said.

Head teacher has also helped her opening a bank account where she can save the monetary help. He said he was hopeful that Rachna would definitely get her due.

Rachna and her family of 10, which includes her parents, grandparents and five siblings, have no home to live. At present the family is staying put under a shed with no boundary wall at a mandi in Rurka Kalan village, Jalandhar. She studies in Class III at Government Primary School (Girls), Rurka Kalan. Head teacher had also presented the girl running shoes so that she could have proper sporting goods.