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Home / Jalandhar / Helpline to address stray cattle complaints soon

Helpline to address stray cattle complaints soon

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:14 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Punjab Gau Sewa Commission vice-chairman Kimti Bhagat announced that the commission will soon launch a dedicated helpline to address complaints related to stray cattle and other grievances.
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Punjab Gau Sewa Commission vice-chairman Kimti Bhagat on Friday announced that the commission will soon launch a dedicated helpline at both the state and district levels to address complaints related to stray cattle and other grievances.

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Accompanied by Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anupam Kler, Additional Deputy Commissioner Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa and other officials, Bhagat said the commission is committed to ensuring the care, protection and welfare of cattle across the state.

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He said Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian will soon launch the helpline to facilitate prompt redressal of complaints regarding stray cattle roaming on roads and other issues concerning cattle welfare.

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Highlighting efforts to strengthen gaushalas, Bhagat said the MC, Kapurthala, has collected Rs 30 lakh as cow cess which will be utilised to improve the functioning of the gaushala. He also announced that two new sheds will be constructed at Kamaalpur Gaushala to enhance its capacity very soon.

The vice-chairman said a coordination meeting was held with officials to ensure better management and care of stray cattle. Similar meetings are being organised in all districts to strengthen coordination among the administration, gaushalas, and the public, enabling the timely relocation of stray cattle to shelters. He directed officials to initiate legal action against dairy farm owners who release their cattle onto roads in the morning, creating inconvenience and posing risks to public safety.

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He also instructed the authorities to clear all pending dues of gaushalas without delay. Reiterating the commitment of the government, Bhagat said every effort would be made by the commission to provide proper shelter and care for stray cattle while preventing the loss of precious human lives due to stray cattle-related accidents.

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