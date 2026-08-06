Hepatitis B, C can cause liver failure if ignored, says doctor

Viral hepatitis, particularly Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, continues to pose a major public health challenge as untreated infections can silently damage the liver for years before symptoms appear, said Dr Mukesh Kumar, Senior Consultant (Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Liver Diseases) at Livasa Hospital, Hoshiarpur.

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Speaking during a health awareness session, Dr Kumar said prolonged infections could gradually progress to liver cirrhosis, liver failure and even liver cancer if left untreated.

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He advised people not to ignore symptoms such as persistent fatigue, yellowing of the skin or eyes, dark urine, pale stools, abdominal discomfort, nausea, abdominal swelling, unexplained weight loss, itching and prolonged fever. Dr Kumar said individuals with diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease, excessive alcohol consumption, family history of liver disease or a history of unscreened blood transfusions should undergo regular liver health check-ups for early detection of disease.

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He noted that Hepatitis B can be effectively prevented through vaccination, while modern antiviral medicines have made Hepatitis C curable in the vast majority of patients. Emphasising preventive care, Dr Kumar urged people to maintain a healthy diet, keep their weight under control, limit alcohol consumption, practise good hygiene and seek timely medical advice to protect liver health.