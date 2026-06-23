The severe lopping of a mature roadside tree on Mall Road in Model Town, Jalandhar, has come under scrutiny after a complaint was filed with the Chief Minister’s Office, Punjab.

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The tree, located outside a building near the Central Bank of India opposite Akal Eye Hospital, has reportedly been reduced to a bare trunk after its canopy and major branches were cut.

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According to the complaint, the tree has been mutilated well beyond routine pruning, stripping it of its ecological, environmental and aesthetic value. Once known for its dense canopy and shade, it now stands leafless.

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Environmental activist Tejasvi Minhas has approached the Chief Minister's Office, Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, DC and Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, seeking intervention and accountability.

The representation describes the tree as a prominent green feature that enhanced the ornamental appeal of Mall Road, adding that its removal has turned the spot into an eyesore.

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The complaint requests an urgent site inspection to determine whether any permission was granted for such drastic cutting. It further seeks identification of all responsible persons, registration of an FIR if violations are established, recovery of environmental compensation and publication of a detailed action taken report.

The representation cites possible violations of the Punjab Protection of Trees Act 2025, Punjab Trees Preservation Policy 2024, Punjab Municipal Corporation Act 1976, Environment Protection Act 1986 and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to damage of public property and unlawful removal or sale of tree wood.

The incident has renewed concerns over the rapid loss of mature roadside trees in Model Town, with the complaint warning of shrinking green cover, rising carbon footprint and long-term environmental damage