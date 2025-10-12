Heroin smuggled from Pakistan seized, 3 held

Cops from Tanda police station have recovered 1 kg 100 grams of heroin smuggled from Pakistan and arrested three accused in connection with the case.

DSP Davinder Singh said, during patrolling, Tanda station in-charge signalled an Innova car passing near Talwandi Salan to stop. However, during the investigation, the three accused attempted to flee. Police chased and apprehended them, recovering 1 kg 100 grams of heroin.

Those arrested were Balwinder Singh alias Vadda, Balveer Khan of Mohali and Jashandeep Singh alias Jashan, a resident of Kotli Jand.