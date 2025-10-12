Heroin smuggled from Pakistan seized, 3 held

Cops from Tanda police station have recovered 1 kg 100 grams of heroin smuggled from Pakistan and arrested three accused in connection with the case.
Advertisement
DSP Davinder Singh said, during patrolling, Tanda station in-charge signalled an Innova car passing near Talwandi Salan to stop. However, during the investigation, the three accused attempted to flee. Police chased and apprehended them, recovering 1 kg 100 grams of heroin.
Advertisement
Those arrested were Balwinder Singh alias Vadda, Balveer Khan of Mohali and Jashandeep Singh alias Jashan, a resident of Kotli Jand.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement