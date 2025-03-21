DT
Heroin smuggling racket busted, three arrested

Heroin smuggling racket busted, three arrested

In a crackdown on drug trafficking, the Commissionerate Police, Jalandhar, has arrested three persons involved in heroin smuggling. The operation, carried out under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur, led to the seizure of 30 gram of heroin...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:49 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
In a crackdown on drug trafficking, the Commissionerate Police, Jalandhar, has arrested three persons involved in heroin smuggling. The operation, carried out under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur, led to the seizure of 30 gram of heroin and the registration of a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Commissioner Kaur said a team from the CIA was stationed at Y-Point, Bhagat Singh Colony as part of routine checks aimed at curbing illegal activities. The police were conducting document verification and monitoring movement in the area when they intercepted three suspects. During questioning, the persons were found to be in possession of heroin.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rohit Arora, Rakesh, alias Keshi, and Sandeep, alias Baba alias Lalu, all residents of Amritsar. Following their arrest, an FIR was registered at under Sections 21, 61and 85 of the NDPS Act.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused have multiple criminal cases pending against them, indicating their deep involvement in illicit activities. "Police teams are now focusing on identifying the source of the seized heroin and mapping its distribution network. We suspect the involvement of a larger drug syndicate and further arrests may follow as the investigation progresses", police officials said.

Commissioner Kaur emphasised the department’s commitment to combating the drug menace and urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement in reporting suspicious activities.

"We are determined to leave no stone unturned in our mission to rid society of this menace. The fight against drugs requires collective effort and we will continue to take strict action against those who attempt to harm our community", she said.

She further said the police have been intensifying their efforts to dismantle drug networks operating in the region, with multiple arrests and seizures in recent months.

