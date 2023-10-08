High Court Judge inspects working of courts

Phagwara, October 7
Justice Meenakshi I Mehta from the Punjab and Haryana High Court visited Phagwara and inspected the working of three courts here today.
Kapurthala District and Sessions Judge Amrinder Singh Grewal, Phagwara SDM Jai Inder Singh, Phagwara SP Gurpreet Singh Gill, Senior Division Judicial Magistrate Surekha Dadwal, Junior Division Judicial Magistrate Arun Shorie and Vijay Dadwal, Phagwara Bar Association president Karanjot Singh Jhikka and general secretary Harinder Kaul welcomed the Judge.
While representing lawyers, Jhikka demanded immediate construction of new judicial complex in Phagwara to facilitate the people and lawyers. Bar members told the Judge that small towns such as Phillaur and Nakodar got new judicial complexes several years ago, but Phagwara was still deprived of this facility.
