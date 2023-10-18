High Court rejects new delimitation of wards of Phagwara MC

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 17

Taking a serious note of a petition filed by Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal submitted through advocate Gaurav Gilhotra on July 17 before the Punjab & Haryana High Court against the Punjab Government citing wrong delimitation process of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation, the court today set aside the new delimitation of wards. Now, the MC elections will be held only with old delimitation of wards of 2020.

Earlier on July 28, the court issued a notice of motion and instructed the Local Bodies Department to present the entire record of the proceedings of the delimitation process on the next date of hearing i.e. August 29. These orders were issued by Judge Raj Mohan Singh and Harpreet Singh Brar.

Phagwara MLA Dhaliwal said though he was a member of the delimitation board, the authorities ignored him. Around 100 objections were filed by residents against the proposed delimitation, which was hurting the sentiments of the general and the reserved categories.

The proposed delimitation was announced without taking anyone into confidence, only due to vested political interests. Dhaliwal alleged that despite repeated requests, neither any proper survey was conducted nor any notification was issued.

#Phagwara