High Court to hear petition on forming SIT in Nakodar police firing case today

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, September 13

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will tomorrow hear the petition for registering a criminal case under Section 302, 307 and 34 of IPC against the then District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police (Operations) of Jalandhar in connection with the Nakodar police firing case of 1986. The case is listed before a bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan.

A criminal petition was filed by Baldev Singh of village Littran, district Jalandhar (presently with dual citizenship of India and Canada) in 2019 seeking the setting up of an SIT, preferably of CBI, for an investigation into the killing of four young persons, including Ravinder Singh (son of the petitioner), after registering the FIR against the then Jalandhar DM Darbara Singh Guru, then Jalandhar SSP Mohd Izhar Alam and then SP (Operations) Ashwani Kumar Sharma.

The petitioner had submitted in the court that the then state government had appointed Justice Gurnam Singh Inquiry Commission to probe into the matter and submit its findings. He submitted his report on October 31, 1986 but the government kept sitting on it. Eventually, the inquiry report was placed on the table of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in January 2001, allegedly in a clandestine manner, and the petitioner did not even come to know of it.

The petitioner managed to get a copy of the inquiry report and was informed by the Chief Minister that the report had been laid on the table of the House in January 2001.The petitioner also submitted in the court to constitute a high-level independent SIT to investigate the disappearance of Part II of the report of Justice Gurnam Singh Commission of Inquiry.

