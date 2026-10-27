High-tension wires stall home construction plan, Jalandhar woman gets relief

A 68-year-old woman, who paid Rs 20 lakh for a plot in the Jalandhar Improvement Trust’s Surya Enclave scheme, has been left waiting for years to build her house after the trust failed to remove high tension wires passing through her allotted plot.

Adding to her ordeal, the trust demanded non-construction charges for failing to build on time despite the obstruction that prevented her from doing so, forcing her to approach the the District Consumer Redressal Commission for relief.

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The commission has now ruled that the woman could not be penalised for failing to construct a house when the electricity wires obstructed the use of her plot. It directed the trust to pay her Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

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The case was filed by Kamaljit Kaur who had purchased the 500-square yard plot in Surya Enclave through a registered sale deed in September 2011. She told the commission that although she had paid the entire purchase price, the high tension wires prevented her from using the land for its intended residential purpose.

The commission found that the trust had acknowledged the presence of the wires and corresponded with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) regarding their removal. However, the issue had remained unresolved for years. Nearly 12 years after its allotment, the trust was still seeking information from the electricity department.

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Despite the obstruction, the trust had demanded non-construction charges from Kaur. The commission held that the period during which the electricity lines affected the plot could not be treated as deliberate failure to construct a house. It ruled that charging her for a delay that was not her fault was illegal and unjustified.

The trust argued that the possession initially had been offered in 2009 and that Kaur raised the issue of the wires years after the plot was transferred to her. It also alleged that she had filed the complaint to avoid paying non-construction charges.

However, the commission held that she could not be penalised for the delay caused by the obstruction.

The commission directed Kaur to submit a building plan within one month which the trust must examine under the applicable rules. Once the plan is approved, she will have two years to construct the house.

The trust must comply with the order within 45 days of receiving a copy. If it fails to do so, it will have to pay additional interest at 3 per cent per annum on the amount deposited for the plot.