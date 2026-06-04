High-voltage drama outside Hoshiarpur police station

Tension prevailed in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday as members of several social organisations and community groups staged a massive protest outside a police station, raising slogans against the police administration and demanding action against personnel allegedly involved in the assault of a minor boy.

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The protesters blocked traffic and held a sit-in demonstration, accusing the police of acting unfairly in a family dispute involving a serving Station House Officer (SHO). The demonstrators also sought what they termed "justice" for SHO Ravinder Kumar Pal, claiming that he and his family had been subjected to biased treatment.

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Addressing the media at the protest site, leaders of the agitating organisations alleged that SHO Ravinder Kumar Pal, who has served in various police stations in Jalandhar Rural district, has been involved in a domestic dispute with his wife for some time. They claimed that the couple's 17-year-old son was allegedly detained and physically assaulted by police personnel following an altercation linked to the ongoing family dispute.

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According to the protesters, the minor was travelling in a vehicle when his mother's vehicle allegedly collided with his. They alleged that police personnel subsequently took the boy inside the police station, where he was subjected to physical assault, resulting in visible injuries on his chest, legs and face. The demonstrators further claimed that when the SHO arrived at the police station to take custody of his son, he too became involved in a confrontation with police staff present there.

The protesting groups also alleged that an attempt was being made to register a false case against the SHO and his elderly mother, accusing them of tearing a police uniform. They maintained that video footage of the incident exists and should be examined before any action is taken.

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Protest leaders further alleged that the minor had been kept inside the police station for several hours without undergoing a medical examination. They announced that they would approach the Child Rights Commission seeking an independent inquiry into the matter.

Several social and community leaders, including Jassi Tallan, President of Guru Ravidas Force Punjab; Dr Ajay Mall; Balwinder Bugga, President of Ambedkar Force Punjab; and Mohan Lal Bhatoa, addressed the gathering and demanded immediate intervention by senior police officials.

The protesters warned that if their demands were not met and a fair investigation was not initiated, they would intensify their agitation and could call for a Hoshiarpur bandh in the coming days.