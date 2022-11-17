Highway to nowhere!

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

The four-laning work of the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur section of the national highway, which was scheduled to be completed in October 2019, hasn’t made any headway to date. The land acquisition for the project, which started way back in 2016, has not yet been completed.

The inordinate delay has inconvenienced commuters on the under-construction road for the past more than five years. The worst affected are the residents of Adampur. The residents here have held dharna several times on the road to draw the attention of the Centre and the state towards the pending project, which even the contractors have now abandoned after disputes with the PWD.

Of scam & stalled land acquistion On February 29, 2016, the Centre sanctioned the four-laning of Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch and kept the date of completion October 22, 2019. However, a major acquisition scam of Rs 59 crore hit the work

Of 57.65 hectares, (16 hectares in Jalandhar and 41.65 hectares in Hoshiarpur), only 16 hecatres in Jalandhar has been made available

Hoshiarpur land is still awaited despite deposition of funds by the Centre into the account of Land Acquisition Officer in April 2016 Unhappy Gadkari writes to CM mann Despite rigorous follow-up of my ministry officials, no affirmative action has been taken by the state officials. This has resulted in contractual disputes and delay in development of the National Highway, causing extreme hardship to road users. —Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister

On Wednesday, Adampur former SAD MLA Pawan Tinu met Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, and apprised him of the problems being faced by the people in this regard. The situation has reached such a passe that even Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently, asking him to personally intervene into the matter and direct the officials concerned to hand over the land so that the remaining work could be completed at the earliest.

Gadkari also requested CM Mann to direct the

PWD to ensure that the stretch will be maintained in a traffic-worthy condition

to avoid inconvenience to road users.