'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 9

Terming the increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops by the Central Government as a ‘BJP jumla’, Mahila Kisan Union president Rajwinder Kaur Raju said the Union Government had granted the MSP to 14 kharif crops only on paper but not in reality.

It could beat its own drum among the general public about increasing the purchase prices, but enlightened farmers could not be fooled by such tactics, she said while interacting with mediapersons here on Thursday.

Raju said in the present marketing and trading system only farmers of two-three states get the MSP on wheat and paddy whereas farmers do not get the MSP on any of the pulses and oilseeds crops like moong, tur, urad, groundnut, sunflower, soyabean, etc.

“They are forced to sell their produce to traders at prices much lower than the MSP and they do not even get back the cost of production. Therefore, without the guarantee of MSP, this ‘jumla’ by the BJP government was only on paper and does not resolve farmers’ problems,” she lamented.

She said PM Narendra Modi, who had promised to give the MSP on crops as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee before becoming the PM, cannot deceive farmers in the name of crop diversification. Raju advised that in order to increase the area under pulses and oilseeds, the BJP-led dispensation should provide legal assurance to purchase these crops at the MSP as promised in their manifestoes. “It will be the only way for the betterment of farmers and increasing their income as these pulses and oilseeds crops are not grown by all farmers in the country,” she added.