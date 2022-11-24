Himachal man electrocuted in Phagwara

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: A person hailing from Himachal Pardesh was killed while another sustained burn injuries when both came in contact with a high voltage electric wire while replacing a signboard of a shop. The deceased was identified as Ajay and the injured as Sonu. OC

One arrested with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of brewing liquor. The investigating officer said the accused had been identified as Gian Singh of Jannian village. 40-kg hooch and two bottles of illicit liquor recovered from him. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. OC

Four booked

for assault

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked four persons including two women on the charge of assaulting a villager. The Investigating officer said the suspects had been identified as Sukhwindar Singh, Palwindar Kaur, Rannjit Kaur, Balwindar Singh and Gursewak Singh all residents of Gatti Rai Pur . Jaswindar Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects assaulted him. A case has been registered.

2 die in road accidents

Hoshiarpur: Two people involved in separate road accidents died. The police have registered two different cases in this regard. The complainant, Vicky, told the police that on November 19 his father was returning home after supplying milk. When he reached near Rahimpur Chowk, a van hit him. The police registered a case against the van driver Rajinder. In the other case, Prithi Singh lodged a complaint with the Talwara police that his nephew Sahil Dadwal was run over by a vehicle on November 20 near Namoli Haar village. He was admitted to BBMB Hospital from where he was referred to Ludhiana where he died. OC

7 booked for posing with guns

Hoshiarpur: The Tanda police have registered a case against seven persons for uploading photos with weapons on social media. Those booked are Navjot Singh, a resident of Tanda, Jatinder Singh, a resident of Nangal Khunga, Simar Thind, a resident of Bodal, Ran Singh and Lucky of of Urmar, Bindi of Talwandi Jattan and Atinder Singh. OC

One arrested for ‘sacrilege’

Jalandhar: The police on Wednesday arrested a resident of Alli Mohalla in Jalandhar over an alleged sacrilege incident. The suspect has been identified as Harkirat Singh. “The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV cameras and we have obtained the footage for carrying out the investigation,” said Nirmal Singh, ACP (Central). He said as per preliminary investigation, the youth appears to be mentally upset. A case under Section 295 A of the IPC has been registered.