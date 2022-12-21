Himachal resident held with 2-kg charas

Jalandhar, December 20
The anti-narcotics cell of the city police nabbed one person and recovered 2-kg charas from his possession. The accused has been identified as Hari Singh (39), a resident of Dalosa village in Himachal Pradesh.
Woman nabbed with 9 bottles of hooch
Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a woman on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. The investigating officer, Balwindar Singh, said nine bottles of hooch were seized from the accused, Amandeep Kaur, a resident of Rai Pur Aranyin village. A case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against her. OC
DCP, Investigation, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, said a police team led by Inspector Inderjit Singh, incharge anti-narcotics cell, was on a routine patrol near Ladhewali road, when they saw one Hari standing near Jannat Avenue. He said on seeing the police, he got scared and tried to flee the spot, following which police personnel apprehended him on suspicion.
“When the police team frisked him, 2-kg charas was recovered from his possession”, he said, adding that a case under Sections 20,61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Rama Mandi police station.
He said a case under the NDPS Act had already been found registered against him in Jalandhar rural, adding that after producing him in a local court tomorrow, the police would take him in remand to investigate his forward and backward linkages.
