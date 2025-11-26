DT
Home / Jalandhar / 'Hind di Chadar' remembered, devotees urged to follow Guru's path

'Hind di Chadar' remembered, devotees urged to follow Guru's path

Students participate in heritage quiz

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:59 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
Gurdwaras across the city observed the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Tuesday by organising day-long kirtan samagams, katha, kavishri and other speeches.

Gurdwara Nauvi Patshahi at Gurdwara Tegh Bahadur Nagar and Gurdwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib at Central Town had a larger footfall of devotees. Week-long programmes concluded at both gurdwaras. Supreme sacrifice made by the Guru, popularly known as 'Hind di Chadar', was remembered and devotees were urged to follow the path shown by him. Ardas was held and langar was served to all.

Rajinder Beri, president of the District Congress Committee (Urban), paid his respects at the Central Town gurdwara. Beri stated that the Guru's sacrifice was unparalleled and inspired everyone to strive for justice and equality.

The 350th martyrdom anniversary was also observed over a fortnight from November 10 to 24 at Swami Sant Public School. Students brought up the journey of the guru from his childhood to his martyrdom through poetry recitation, shabad gaayan and quiz. The students prepared posters of the guru's disciples Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Dyala and Bhai Jaita.The students of class VI captivated everyone by showing the charm of gatkebazi - a martial art - and the students were taught the lesson of fearlessness, compassion, patience, courage and humility. Principal Dr Sonia Mago gave the message of becoming a good citizen and a greater human being by taking inspiration from the guru's incomparable sacrifice.

The Punjabi Sahit Sabha of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Urban Estate, Kapurthala, also organised a grand and spiritually enriched 'Online religious and historical quiz competition' for students. These competitions were held under the theme, “Remembering the Martyrs – Preserving the Heritage” with the aim of connecting the young generation to the guru’s lofty spiritual principles and his supreme sacrifices made in the defence of human rights.

More than 100 students from various middle and senior secondary schools of Kapurthala participated in the competition and answered the questions related to the guru’s teachings, travels, historical events and martyrdom. Before the award ceremony, the college Principal, Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon, encouraged the students to imbibe in their lives the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur —protection of righteousness, love for humanity, selfless service, secularism, respect for mankind and the welfare of all.

