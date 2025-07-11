Hindu leaders threaten statewide stir over cow slaughtering in Phagwara

Shiv Sena Hindustan national president Pawan Gupta has strongly condemned the recent incident of the alleged cow slaughtering and beef smuggling in Phagwara, accusing the state government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of turning a blind eye to the sentiments of the Hindu community, which constitutes nearly 45 per cent of the state’s population.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media after a closed-door meeting with Hindu organisation leaders in Phagwara, Gupta described the incident as “deeply shameful” and questioned how such an activity could go unnoticed by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

He took a dig at CM Bhagwant Mann, saying, “It is shocking that a chief minister, who promptly expresses condolences over minor incidents, has maintained complete silence over an issue that has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of nearly half the state’s population. This clearly shows his disregard for Hindu beliefs.”

Advertisement

Gupta further criticised the state administration’s selective enforcement of laws. “On the one hand, the government is sealing properties of drug traffickers and deploying bulldozers against them. On the other, despite such a grave incident, the building where the beef was reportedly seized has not been officially sealed. Why this double standard?” he asked.

He dismissed attempts to downplay the matter by portraying it as a case of dead cattle trade and demanded the immediate arrest of all accused. If the administration fails to take action, we are prepared for a state-wide agitation. The CM’s silence only strengthens our resolve,” he warned.