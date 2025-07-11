DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jalandhar / Hindu leaders threaten statewide stir over cow slaughtering in Phagwara

Hindu leaders threaten statewide stir over cow slaughtering in Phagwara

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:50 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Shiv Sena Hindustan national president Pawan Gupta has strongly condemned the recent incident of the alleged cow slaughtering and beef smuggling in Phagwara, accusing the state government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of turning a blind eye to the sentiments of the Hindu community, which constitutes nearly 45 per cent of the state’s population.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media after a closed-door meeting with Hindu organisation leaders in Phagwara, Gupta described the incident as “deeply shameful” and questioned how such an activity could go unnoticed by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

He took a dig at CM Bhagwant Mann, saying, “It is shocking that a chief minister, who promptly expresses condolences over minor incidents, has maintained complete silence over an issue that has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of nearly half the state’s population. This clearly shows his disregard for Hindu beliefs.”

Advertisement

Gupta further criticised the state administration’s selective enforcement of laws. “On the one hand, the government is sealing properties of drug traffickers and deploying bulldozers against them. On the other, despite such a grave incident, the building where the beef was reportedly seized has not been officially sealed. Why this double standard?” he asked.

He dismissed attempts to downplay the matter by portraying it as a case of dead cattle trade and demanded the immediate arrest of all accused. If the administration fails to take action, we are prepared for a state-wide agitation. The CM’s silence only strengthens our resolve,” he warned.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts