A delegation from the Hindu Welfare Board, led by its chairperson Mahant Ravi Kant Muni, met Director General of Police Amar Singh Rai and submitted a comprehensive memorandum highlighting what it described as escalating security and law-and-order challenges in the state. The group urged the police to launch a massive, time-bound verification drive covering unidentified residents, migrant workers and suspected foreign infiltrators across Punjab.

Jalandhar zonal in charge Raman Nehra said the memorandum detailed an alarming rise in crimes such as dacoity, robbery, extortion and cases of forced or induced religious conversions, along with an increase in crimes against women, including abduction and exploitation.

DGP Rai assured the delegation that the concerns raised would be examined thoroughly and said necessary directions would be issued to field units to initiate proper verification of unidentified individuals and suspicious gatherings across the state.