Hindustan Petroleum observes its 49th foundation day

Jalandhar, July 18
The 49th Foundation Day of Hindustan Petroleum was celebrated across Doaba region. Chief Regional Manager of Jalandhar Retail Region Banay Singh started the programme of planting 1,100 saplings in various retail outlets here. All the outlets were decorated to mark the occasion. The visitors to these outlets were presented saplings and chocolates. A cake-cutting ceremony was held along with underprivileged children at the retail outlet M/s Royal Autos in Hoshiarpur.
