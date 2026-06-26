His dream, her destiny: A brother behind 10-yr-old Anmol’s table tennis journey

As 10-year-old Anmol battled it out against some of Punjab’s finest young players at the Punjab State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament in Jalandhar, a familiar figure stood quietly on the side-lines, watching her every move with unwavering attention. That figure was her elder brother, Harpartap Singh.

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As Anmol finished her match and mingled with fellow players, Harpartap remained outside the arena, patiently waiting for her. For the last two years, ever since Anmol picked up a table tennis racket, Harpartap has made her journey his own. Every morning, Anmol wakes up at 5.30 am for practice. So does her brother.

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His day begins by accompanying her to training sessions, staying by her side throughout practice and bringing her back home. More than just a guardian, he has also become one of her coaches, constantly guiding and motivating her.

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“I have dedicated my time to her,” Harpartap told The Tribune. “I played table tennis for some time and enjoyed it immensely. I wanted to become a sportsperson, but I started late, at the age of 17. I realised age was not in my favour, so I decided not to continue. But I wanted my sister to have the opportunity that I didn’t.”

Currently pursuing a BA in Economics, Harpartap has placed Anmol’s sporting ambitions at the centre of his life. Their father, a businessman, has been one of the strongest supporters of Anmol’s sporting pursuits. “In my family, my father has always supported Anmol’s table tennis journey and I will do whatever it takes to help her reach greater heights,” Harpartap said.

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His commitment goes beyond daily routines. To help Anmol improve her game, he even had a special practice room constructed on the first floor of their home, where she could train and sharpen her skills under his guidance. The efforts are already bearing fruit. At the State Championship held in Ludhiana last year, Anmol secured a third-place finish.

On Thursday, after another hard-fought match at the ongoing state ranking tournament, Harpartap was once again seen discussing her performance and preparing her mentally for the final day of competition. As the siblings left the venue together, ready to return for another day of action, it was clear that for Anmol, her brother, Harpartap Singh is her hero.