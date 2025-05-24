Historic Dolbaha site awaits global recognition

The historic and archaeologically rich site of Dolbaha, located about 30 km northwest of Hoshiarpur, has been flagged by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) as a neglected cultural asset with the potential to be recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Advertisement

During his recent visit, Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (Retd), INTACH’s Punjab State Convener, expressed concern over the lack of attention given to Dolbaha. “This site should be drawing global scholars and researchers,” he said, highlighting its significance as a continuous archaeological record from prehistoric to medieval times.

Dolbaha, near the Dholbaha Dam built in 1987, is more than just a scenic reservoir. “The region has yielded a wealth of archaeological evidence spanning from the Lower Paleolithic era to the 13th century. Fossils, crude stone tools and polished pebbles point to human habitation dating back more than 10,000 years.

Advertisement

The site also boasts a significant collection of medieval artefacts including sandstone sculptures of Hindu deities like Vishnu, Shiva, Durga and Jain Tirthankaras, all preserved in the Sadhu Ashram Hoshiarpur Archaeological Museum,” Maj Gen Singh said.

He further noted the site’s connection to the powerful Gurjara-Pratihara and Paramara dynasties, which ruled northern and western India from the 8th to 13th centuries. “Dolbaha was once a cultural and religious hub,” he said, citing evidence of temple fragments, deity panels and early inscriptions in Brahmi and Devanagari scripts.

Advertisement

The site’s strategic position near the Shivalik foothills also hints at its place on ancient trade routes linking the Punjab plains to Himalayan regions, explaining the diverse craftsmanship and cultural influences seen in recovered artefacts.

“Despite its significance, Dolbaha remains largely unknown, even among scholars. It doesn’t appear on tourist maps. There are no signages, no visitor amenities, no museums or interpretation centres. The infrastructure is almost non-existent,” Singh said.

INTACH has written to the Punjab Government urging immediate steps for the conservation and development of the site. The organisation has proposed setting up a dedicated archaeological park to preserve the excavation zones and provide an immersive experience for visitors. It has also recommended establishing a museum and interpretation centre to display artefacts and narrate the site’s historical context. They have also called for community involvement and skill development initiatives to ensure local participation.

INTACH has suggested that the government seek partnerships with UNESCO and international heritage organisations for technical support, funding and global promotion.

“Dolbaha is not just a dot on the archaeological map, it is a window into the prehistoric soul of India,” Singh said. “With the right vision and investment, Dolbaha can become a model heritage site and a proud testament to Punjab’s ancient past.”