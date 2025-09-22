DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / History will not forgive betrayal of Punjab's rights, says Khaira

History will not forgive betrayal of Punjab’s rights, says Khaira

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:45 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira. File photo
Sukhpal Khaira, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), today reiterated his demand for the immediate introduction of his Private Member Bill, which has been pending in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha since January 2023. Khaira urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Speaker Kultar Sandhwan to take urgent steps to present the Bill before the House.

Khaira’s proposed legislation aims to safeguard the rights of Punjabis by enacting legal protections similar to those in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several other states. The Bill seeks to prevent non-domiciles from owning land, voting, or securing government employment in Punjab.

Khaira stated, “History will not forgive those who compromise the rights of Punjabis in their own state. Every elected representative has a duty to safeguard Punjab’s future. Any hesitation in this regard will be seen as betrayal.”

