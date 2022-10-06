Hit by car, youth killed, 2 injured

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: A youth was killed while his two friends sustained injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle. Manveer Kumar, a resident of Chauhal, told the police that he was going on the bike with his friends Dilpreet Singh and Bahadur Singh. When they reached near Adamwal, a car coming from the opposite direction hit them. In the accident, his friend Bahadur Singh died while he and Dilpreet were injured. The police have booked the accused car driver, Amritpal, a resident of Piplawala. OC

Man arrested under NDPS ACT

Nakodar: The Mehatpur police arrested a drug peddler and seized 140 intoxicating tablets from his possession on Tuesday night. The arrested accused was identified as Lekh Raj, a resident of Mujaffarpur, near Nakodar. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. In another case, the police have arrested a liquor trader, identified as Lakhwinder Singh, and recovered 25 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. OC

Man tries to sodomise boy

Hoshiarpur: The Talwara police have booked a man for attempting to sodomise a seven-year-old boy. The complainant told the police that Prabhjot, who lives in his neighbourhood, invited his seven-year-old son to his room on the pretext of watching TV. According to the complainant, the accused allegedly tried to sodomise his child.

