Hit by jeep, biker dies in Nurmahal

Nurmahal: Bilga police have booked an unidentified Bolero driver for causing death by negligence. Som Nath of Uppal Bhupa village said he and his nephew were going to Bilga from Phillaur on Friday, when the jeep driver hit his nephew Gaurav’s bike, killing him on the spot. IO Harwindar Singh said a case was registered. OC

Goods stolen from school

Shahkot: Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing materials from a government school. Manisha Ranni, head teacher of Government Alimentary School, Raibwal Dona village, on Friday lodged a complaint with the police that unidentified persons barged into the school office and decamped with a computer set, school records and biometric attendance machine. Investigating officer and Malsian police post in-charge Gurdev Singh said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified accused. OC

1 held for posting obscene video

Hoshiarpur: The Chabbewal police arrested a youth for allegedly raping a girl and uploading her video on social media a year ago. SHO Harprem Singh said a girl complained that Vishal Chaudhary allegedly raped her and made her obscene video. He kept blackmailing her and later uploaded it on social media. The police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and IT Act. OC