Hit by reversing truck, man dies

Jalandhar, May 18

A man died after he was crushed between a truck and a wall in the Industrial Area here today.

The deceased has been identified as Sajan, a resident of Malum Chakk village in Gurdaspur. The incident took place when the truck driver was reversing the vehicle.

The police have registered a case of negligent driving against the truck driver, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Hasanpur village in Gurdaspur.

According to Kasturi Lal, father of the deceased, Sajan owned the truck and had hired Gurpreet as the driver. He said the duo came to the Industrial Area for some work.

“Sajan was standing behind the truck near a wall. In the meantime, Gurpreet reversed the vehicle. Sajan got trapped between the truck and the wall, resulting in severe injuries. Gurpreet and bystanders shifted him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said.

The police handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem examination and registered a case against Gurpreet.

