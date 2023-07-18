Hit by speeding bike, woman dies in mishap

Phagwara, July 17
A woman died after her Activa scooter was hit by a speeding motorcycle near Chack-Hakim village here on Monday. The woman, identified as Geeta, a resident of Ludhiana, died on the spot. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC against motorcyclist Vikas, a resident of Sant Nagar. The body of the deceased has been handed over to her family members.
