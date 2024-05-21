Hit by speeding truck, 14-year-old boy dies

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 20

A 14-year-old boy died after the Activa scooter he was riding was hit by a speeding truck here this morning.

The accident took place near the Kala Sanghian road around 7:30 am. The deceased has been identified as Ronit, a resident of New Sant Nagar.

According to information, Ronit came to his uncle’s shop to give him a tiffin box. Eyewitnesses said while he was returning from his uncle’s shop, his scooter collided head-on with the truck. He got crushed under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot. Eyewitnesses apprehended the truck driver and informed the police about the incident.

The police reached the spot late. The driver, however, managed to flee the spot while passersby were busy contacting Ronit’s family and arranging for an ambulance.

The police tried to take the body into their custody. However, Ronit’s family did not allow the police to remove the body, demanding immediate arrest of the truck driver.

The police somehow managed to bring the situation under control and assured the protesters that the suspect would be arrested soon.

Tajinder Kumar, brother of the deceased, said when Ronit did not return home till 8:30 am, their mother called him on his mobile phone. A passerby answered the phone call and informed her about the accident. When his family members reached the spot, they found Ronit dead.

Bharat Bhushan, SHO from Division No. 5 police station, said a case had been registered against the truck driver under Sections 304 and 229 of the IPC. Ronit’s body was handed over to the family. The police were scrutinising the CCTV footage to identify the truck driver.

