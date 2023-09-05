Hit by speeding vehicle, cyclist dies

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, September 4

A cyclist died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in front of the Garhshankar Tehsil Complex on the Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur road.

According to information, Jagir Singh (75), a resident of Khetibari Bhawan, Garhshankar, was going to home on his bicycle. While he was turning towards home, a Bolero hit his bicycle. He suffered serious injuries in the mishap. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

